4 toddlers suffer broken legs at daycare; worker arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A community is up in arms, and a daycare worker is under fire and facing charges after four toddlers suffer leg fractures in one day.

Christina Marie Curtis of Valparasio, which is in northwest Florida, was charged with four felony counts of neglect of a child that resulted in great bodily harm.

According to Northwest Florida Daily News, surveillance video showed Curtis, 25, walking with one of the victims, an 18-month-old, while holding his hands above his head before rapidly jerking him into the air.

When the child was picked up, his feet and legs were in the air, and the 18-month-old was dropped feet first into a wagon. Afterthe wagon ride, footage showed that when the child woke up from a nap the teacher attempted to place him on his feet, but he was unable to bear weight on his legs.

Police think the injury is related to how he was violently slammed in the wagon.

Another child injured on May 21 was believed to have sustained the first break around May 8, shortly after the defendant began working in the class, the arrest report said.

The family of a third victim was told he had fallen over another child.

According to Northwest Florida Daily News, the report said, the defendant denied knowing how the injuries occurred and believed they could have happened either at home or in the playground.

After a long investigation, Curtis was arrested on July 20 and released the next day after posting a $4,000 bond. She is banned from being around children without supervision.