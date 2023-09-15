LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The federal government announced Friday that it’s making $4.57 million immediately available to repair flood damage from Tropical Storm Hilary. Some of that money will be used to repair roads, trails, parking areas, and other infrastructure damaged in Death Valley National Park.

“The funds we’re providing will speed up repairs at Death Valley National Park and other federal land locations affected by Tropical Storm Hilary, helping communities with critical transportation connections,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Emigrant Canyon Road, where flooding undercut the road. (NPS photo)

On Aug. 19, Tropical Storm Hilary, a rare weather event for the West Coast, brought record rainfall and flash flooding to several states, including Nevada and California. The flooding damaged transportation facilities, bridges, and trails and even buckled or completely destroyed roads.

Death Valley National Park remains closed. On September 13, park officials said a partial opening could happen in mid-October but would depend on future weather events and the availability of materials to make the repairs.