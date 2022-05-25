LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air passenger travel increased by 46% in April, compared to records at the same time last year, according to Reid International Airport.

Records show 4.25M passengers used the airport during the month of April.

4.27M air passengers were recorded in Las Vegas last month.

The growth shows an increased demand as COVID restrictions begin to taper off.

3.96M passengers flew domestic during the month of April, which was a 41% increase compared to April 2021.

Southwest, Spirit, and Delta Airlines are the top three most popular airlines.