LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A series of small earthquakes with the largest being a 4.0 have rattled south Los Angeles Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 4.0 struck at 4:44 a.m. about one mile east – northeast of Lennox.

More than 4,300 people reported feeling the quake, according to USGS.

The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault https://t.co/UIPbVH0kw5 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2021

According to local news media, there are no reports of damage.