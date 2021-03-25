34 people hospitalized, 5 flu deaths reported for week of March 13

Stethoscope and a calendar. Doctor’s appointment and service in the hospital. Coronavirus outbreak. Negative test result by using rapid test device for COVID-19, novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 34 people were hospitalized, and five people died from the flu the week of March 13.

The percentage of emergency room (ER) and urgent care clinic visits for the flu was 1% in week 10, which was similar to week 9 (0.9%).

Approximately 45% fo the ER and urgent care clinic visits to treat the flu were made by adults 18-44 years of age. Influenza A has been the dominant type circulating, according to the SNHD.

However, flu numbers in the states remain lower than usual for this time of the year. Experts say the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and should be interpreted with caution.

Three weeks ago, we reported on the 8 News Now website that there was only one pediatric death during the 2020-2021 influenza season, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

That number is sharply lower than in years past. During the 2019-2020 flu season, for instance, nearly 200 children died of the flu.