31 new Washoe County cases of COVID-19 variant; new total 45

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Washoe County health officials have identified 31 new cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom since they first confirmed more than a dozen in the Reno-Sparks area about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the overall positivity rate for the Reno-Sparks area inched back up above 5%.

The statewide positivity rate has remained below that level for six consecutive days — 4.5% as of Wednesday.

The initial 14 cases of the variant confirmed in Washoe County March 13 were tied to a celebration of life ceremony attended by 60-80 people.

Many of the new ones have been tied to a youth volleyball tournament.