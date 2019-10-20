3 US soldiers killed in accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia

TAPA, ESTONIA – MARCH 23: A US Army M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle of Chaos Company, 1-68 Armor Battalion of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, attacks an enemy position during a joint military combat exercise with Estonian soldiers on March 23, 2017 near Tapa, Estonia. Troops of the US Army 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort Carson, Colorado, are participating in a rotation to boost the defensive capabilities of the Estonian Defence Forces under the NATO-led Operation Atlantic Resolve. NATO member states are contributing troops to the operation in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in an effort to deter Russian military intervention. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The release had few additional details, and a spokesman said the Army was not saying anything more.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle. They were not immediately identified.

The Army says the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where they were being evaluated and treated.