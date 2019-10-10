3 largest pharmacy chains pull Zantac and its generic heartburn drugs because of cancer worries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RiteAide, CVS Pharmacy, and Walgreens, the nation’s three largest pharmacy chains have stopped selling the heartburn drug Zantac, and it’s generic version.

It’s the latest precautionary move by retailers and manufacturers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently warned consumers about a potentially dangerous contaminant in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac.

Earlier this month, the FDA warned it might contain a potentially dangerous impurity called NDMA, which is the same chemical that led to recalls of some blood pressure pills last year.

While Zantac is still being sold, some other generic makers have issued voluntary recalls.