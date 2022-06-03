At least three people are in critical condition after a stabbing at a hospital in Encino Friday afternoon, and police say a suspect is still barricaded inside.

The incident was reported around 3:50 p.m. at Encino Hospital Medical Center at 16237 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The suspect allegedly entered the hospital and stabbed at least two members of the medical staff, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA. Authorities later said three people had been stabbed.

The victims were rushed to an area trauma center in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The alleged assailant is believed to be barricaded inside a room in the hospital, police said in a tweet.

A police source told the Los Angeles Times the person is armed with a knife.

Authorities were clearing people from areas of the hospital amid the ordeal, the Times reported.

Around 5:30 p.m., SWAT officers were seen entering the hospital, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Several law enforcement and fire vehicles responded to the scene after the stabbing, the aerial video showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.