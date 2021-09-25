At least 3 dead, multiple injured after Amtrak train derails in Montana

Passengers walk along an Amtrak train on a track at Union station in Washington, DC on July 18, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

MONTANA (CBS NEWS) — An Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin, Montana, on Saturday, the company announced. There are at least three confirmed fatalities, according to the Liberty County Sheriff.

The Empire Builder operates between Chicago and Seattle.

“At approximately 4 p.m. MT, Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars near Joplin, MT. There are approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, with injuries reported. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers,” Amtrak said in a statement.

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Photos from the scene showed several cars tipped over on their sides. Carrie Schoeffling, a passenger who was riding in the fourth car, told CBS News that the car she was traveling in derailed, but did not tip over.

Schoeffling said that she heard a boom, after which the carriage began “pitching violently side to side” before derailing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.