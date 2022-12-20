LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a home on Riverview Drive after a neighbor called to report “subjects down” around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“The neighbors reported that they had plans to meet up with the three individuals. When they did not show up or answer texts, the neighbors became concerned and knocked on their door. They discovered the three bodies when they looked through the window and immediately called 911,” police said.

Bullhead City police detectives determined that Timothy Wayne Albright, 64, of Cromwell, Minnesota shot his fiance, Karee Pauline Rowell, 64, also of Cromwell, Minnesota, and then shot her cousin, Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, of Bullhead City before turning the gun on himself. The couple was staying with Wallin during the winter months.

The shootings are under investigation.