NEW DETAILS: Metro considering foul play in disappearance of 22-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lesly Palacio, a 22-year-old has been missing for six days. Earlier Metro Police was saying they did not think she was kidnapped, but now the agency is saying that it does believe there was foul play in her disappearance. The case has since been turned over to LVMPD’s Homicide detectives.

According to authorities, Palacio was last seen at the Longhorn Casino before leaving with a man in a white truck. Her family says she went to meet with a friend on Aug. 28.

Lesly Palacio. (Photo proided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Her mom said she received a text from her around 4 a.m. that read, “Hey, I need to tell you something.”

When the family went to police to circulate her picture, the family received an anonymous threat asking for money for Palacio’s safe return. After investigating, Metro dismissed the threat.

A neighbor says that same day someone was outside yelling for help, and home surveillance video that’s dark and a little hard to see shows some sort of struggle happening.

8 News NOW Reporter Bianca Holman has more in an interview with Palacio’s family:

Metro Police says Palacio has two identifying tattoos: One on her left arm of a zodiac sign and a butterfly on her back.

The case is being investigated by the LMPD’s Homicide division. Anyone with information regarding Palacio and her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.