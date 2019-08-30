215 Beltway closed by wrong-way driver crash

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The 215 Beltway was closed overnight by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Metro Police say an on-duty crime scene analyst was driving southbound on the 215 past Flamingo just after 3 this morning when a car driving northbound crashed into her. The analyst was taken to the hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle has been arrested.

As of 4:30am there was no word on when the freeway would be reopened.

This developing story will be updated as we get more information.