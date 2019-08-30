215 Beltway closed by wrong-way driver crash

News

by: , 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The 215 Beltway was closed overnight by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Metro Police say an on-duty crime scene analyst was driving southbound on the 215 past Flamingo just after 3 this morning when a car driving northbound crashed into her. The analyst was taken to the hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle has been arrested.

As of 4:30am there was no word on when the freeway would be reopened.

This developing story will be updated as we get more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories