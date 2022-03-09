LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more than 31M people in the U.S. claiming Irish ancestry it’s no wonder that St. Patrick’s Day is one of the nation’s biggest cultural holidays.

From parades and pageants to pub crawls, the holiday is more than just a day to wear green.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 18 key factors to find the best places to celebrate.

The city of entertainment came in at #32 out of 200 other cities across the country.

Providence Rhode Island came in ahead of Las Vegas at #31 while, Bellevue, Washington came in at #200 on the list.

Top 10 Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day

Philadelphia, PA Boston, MA Pittsburgh, PA Chicago, IL San Francisco, CA Reno, NV Naperville, IL Tampa, FL Yonkers, NY Buffalo, NY

This year, Americans are projected to spend $5.87B on the holiday.

The study looked at various factors including Irish pubs and restaurants per capita along with the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.