2020 Veterans Day deals at restaurants and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and there will be plenty of deals offer this year. Here’s a look at what’s happening around the Las Vegas valley.

  • Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military. Must show proof of military service. Check your local Applebee’s for more specific details.
  • BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a free entrée up to $14.95 with a free Dr. Pepper beverage.
  • Chili’s is offering free meal for veterans and active military members. You can find a location nearest to you at this link.
  • Caesar’s Entertainment is offering up to a 40% hotel discount for veterans and active military who book a future stay from Nov. 5 – Nov. 15 at this link.
  • 7-Eleven is offering a free coffee or Big Gulp to active-duty, retired, veteran, guard, reservists and family members on November 11. (7-Eleven app and Veterans Advantage membership required.)
  • Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all veterans or active-duty service members on Veterans Day. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout and proof of service must be shown. Visit the Buffalo Wild Wings website for locations.
  • California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is offering veterans and active military a complimentary meal from a select menu. Dine-in and walk-in takeout only. Click here for details.
  • Cicis Pizza offers a free adult buffet to active and retired military with ID on Veterans Day. Dine-in only. Coupon required. Visit the Cicis Pizza website for details and the coupon.
  • Cracker Barrel is offering all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide. 
  • Denny’s is inviting veterans and military personnel to get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only. Click here for details.
  • Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active-duty military a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App. Click here for details.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving away a free hot or iced medium coffee to any active or retired veteran on November 11, 2020. No verification needed, all they need to do is state that they are a veteran. This offer will be available at all stores excluding license stores inside of colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. Visit the Einstein Bros. Bagels website for locations.
  • Famous Dave’s will give a free Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich + Side at participating locations on November 11 to military personnel. Valid for Dine-In, To Go, and Online Ordering. Not valid for call in orders. More details at this link.
  • Golden Corral is offering a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1 and 30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday from Nov. 1 to May 31. Visit the Golden Corral website for details.
  • Gordon Biersch is offering a free entree from a select menu to veterans and active military with military ID or in uniform. Dine-in only. Click here for details.
  • Grace for Vets is offering a free car wash for active duty military and veterans on November 11. Click here for details and locations.
  • Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of choice and coffee to veterans. Click here for details.
  • Little Caesars is offering veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for details.
  • Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ is offering active military and veterans a free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Must show proof of service. Visit this link for details.
  • Macaroni Grill is offering all veterans and active-duty military a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with military ID. Click here for details.
  • Omaha Steaks is offering free shipping and a 10% military discount on select orders. More information at this link.
  • Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product to military veterans and active military on November 11. Offer available for dine-in or to-go (call-in orders only, not available online). Click here for details.
  • Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Wednesday, November 11 to veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Click here for details.
  • Red Robin is offering free Tavern Double Burger with Steak fries to any active duty military or veterans who are Red Robin Royalty members. The offer is between 11/12 and 11/30 for dine-in or to-go. The offer will be automatically uploaded to your dashboard. Click here for details. Click here to join the Royalty program.
  • Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores. Click here to learn more.
  • Target is offering a 10% discount off a guest’s full basket (some exclusions apply) between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11, to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. Click here for details.
  • Wendy’s is offering active military and veterans with military ID a free small breakfast combo with at participating locations from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. Not valid for mobile orders or at kiosk. 
  • Walgreens is offering a Veterans Day 20% discount on eligible regular priced items to veterans, military and their families, Nov. 11 – Nov. 15. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens. Click here for details.
  • Wienerschnitzel is offersing veterans and active duty military free chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi on November 11 at participating locations. Click here for details.

