2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren hosts Las Vegas event

Senator Elizabeth Warren declared her candidacy for President of the United States on Feb. 9 and kicked off a seven-state organizing tour that took her to Lawrence, MA; Dover, NH; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Davenport, IA.

Warren continued the tour in South Carolina and Georgia before making her way to Las Vegas earlier today. Warren took the stage in front of supporters at Springs Preserve to discuss her decision to run as the Democratic Presidential candidate in 2020.

Her next stop is planned for California in the upcoming days.