LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas City Council is deciding whether two station casinos properties can keep their licenses while they remain closed.

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho have been shuttered since the pandemic with no known re-opening date.

David Leavitt told 8 News Now he has lived in Las Vegas all of his life and said the buildings are more than just casinos to him, they are memories, made with his family.

“I don’t know why it’s been closed since the pandemic started. I don’t think it will do any good at all if it just sits here,” David said. “We used to really enjoy the buffets, the Mexican restaurant that was here. We had a lot of fun and a lot of good dinners here.”

David’s son Andrew agreed and added that the resorts were a big part of his childhood memories growing up and continue to be a big part of his life now.

“When I was a kid my parents usually had late shifts and would get out at a later time. Not everything is open at that point where you can go to dinner, but Texas Station and Fiesta were,” Andrew said. “Fast forward to now being an adult best bowling alley you can go to great movie theaters and still keep that unexpensive cost for us.”

Andrew said he worries if these properties continue to just sit, the neighborhood will change.

“Anything that sits too long it invites the wrong kind of attention and trouble. I would hate to see it turn into land that’s not available for the public,” he added.

Mia Browning, a Las Vegas resident told 8 News Now that another concern was the uncertainty of what it could mean for jobs.

“It takes jobs away from this community, a lot of times you want to live and work in the same area,” she said.

David added that if future plans prove to help revitalize the city it could be a big win.

“If they do something with it, revitalize it, build something new, as long as it’s for the public and it can bring families over there, that’s what Vegas needs,” he said.

In order to keep gaming licenses, the casinos would have to open for one day each quarter.