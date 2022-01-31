The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lindsay Arnold, 29, and Christa Garcia, 46, on charges of child abuse and neglect Monday after visiting the home in Lemmon Valley outside Reno. (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Two children lived in a basement apartment with three dozen dogs, sleeping on a bed covered in feces, deputies said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lindsay Arnold, 29, and Christa Garcia, 46, on charges of child abuse and neglect Monday after visiting the home in Lemmon Valley outside Reno.

Deputies said the children, ages 7 and 9, and the two women were found in a 900-square-foot basement apartment, sharing the space with the animals.

The children were sleeping on an air mattress covered in dog feces, deputies said. The children also had dog bites and scratches on them.

“The entire basement floor was covered with clothing, trash and animal feces,” deputies wrote in a news release.

In addition to the two children and the two women with their dogs, a third person lived in a third bedroom in the basement with another dog, deputies said.

Arnold faces two felony counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Garcia faces two gross misdemeanor counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

In all, deputies removed 34 dogs from the home, including Chihuahuas and Put Bull Terriers.