2 men visiting from Netherlands arrested Nevada National Security site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men visiting from the Netherlands was arrested in Nye County Tuesday. Nye County Sheriff said the men were nabbed for trespassing on the Nevada National Security site, also known as Area 51.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep and 20-year-old Tres Granzier were discovered when they parked their car near a gate approximately 3-miles into the Nevada National Security property.

Foreign nationals arrest for trespass at test site Two foreign nationals were arrest for trespass at Nevada National Security Site Posted by Nye County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

They told deputies that one of them was a YouTuber and that they were there to look at the facility. Deputies found several cameras, a phone and a drone inside their vehicle. Both of the men also said that they speak, write and read English, and had seen and understood the ‘no trespassing’ signs, but they still entered the property of the facility.

Both men consented to a search of their cameras, and the footage on them was of the Nevada National Security site property.

Both Sweep and Granzier were arrested. They were booked into the Nye County Jail.