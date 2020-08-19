2 men charged for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute 60 Pounds of methamphetamine

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that two men were arrested on major drug charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Edgar Marin-Melendrez, 29, a citizen of Mexico, and Misael Elias, 22, of Bell, California, made their initial appearances in federal court Tuesday for allegedly possessing with the intent to distribute more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine.

Marin-Melendrez and Elias were each charged in a criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

As alleged in the complaint, on Aug. 14, 2020, Marin-Melendrez and Elias met a buyer in a parking lot in North Las Vegas. Law enforcement apprehended Marin-Melendrez and Elias in the parking lot. The trunk of their vehicle contained approximately 28,000 grams (62 pounds) of methamphetamine in a suitcase.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach for Sept. 1, 2020.

Marin-Melendrez and Elias each face a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine for each count. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only.

This case was the product of an investigation by the DEA.