LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police in Henderson are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians.

It happened in a marked crosswalk near Warm Springs and Stephanie just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the two people were walking inside the marked crosswalk when they were hit by a Cadillac.

One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition and the other person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Speed and impairment are unknown at this time.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.