2 dead, 5 critical in bus crash near Carlin, Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Aug. 24 at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on State Route 766 approximately 6 miles north of Carlin, Nevada.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Pilot Thomas semi tractor trailer was traveling southbound on State Route 766 in a curve. A Coach USA bus with 21 occupants was traveling northbound on State Route 766. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Commercial Motor Vehicle allowed the truck to cross the centerline and collide head on with the bus.

After impact, the Coach USA bus came to rest on its wheels facing north with the front of the bus partially off the right dirt shoulder. After impact, the Commercial Motor Vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing south on the right dirt shoulder.

As a result of this crash, there were two fatalities. One was a passenger on the Coach USA bus, and the other was the driver of the Commercial Motor Vehicle.







Their names will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

All 20 passengers on the bus were transported to NNRH with 5 in critical condition.