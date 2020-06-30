$17M infrastructure grant to be awarded to McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced June 30 that major infrastructure funding will be awarded to 347 of America’s Airports through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The funds will allow airports to begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of the national airport system.

The nearly 800 million dollars in grants will be distributed to airports in 46 US states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.

The more than $17 million grant for McCarran International Airport is slated to be used for expansion and reconstruction.

.@USDOT announced the release of $258.6M in #AirportGrants to fund #infrastructure projects in the Western region. These grants allow airports to address safety, operations, delays and increase the ease of air travel. See how the funds are distributed at https://t.co/Hu2vPsjJKW. pic.twitter.com/BZGKQmMZsC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 30, 2020

“This nearly $800 million Federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and provide many economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Nevada airports to receive grants:

McCarran International Airport (expand apron, reconstruct apron)

Alamo Landing Field (install runway vertical, visual guidance system)

Austin Airport (Improve, modify access road, contruct taxilane)

Mesquite Airport (rehabilitate runway)

Tonopah Airport (reconstruct airport beacon)

These grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. Some of the projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.