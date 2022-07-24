LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Summerlin is expanding with new housing and developments.

Major construction is underway near the Las Vegas Ballpark and it’s set to be complete by the end of the year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation has signed two new leases right by the ballpark, according to summerlin.Com.

A 10-story, class-A office building is under development at 1700 Pavilion. Clark Hill International Law Firm will occupy more than 13,000 square feet of it; while ER Injury Attorneys will occupy close to 7300 square feet. The project is said to be finished by the end of this year…and as of now is 39% leased out.

In addition, there is also new apt housing going up near the office building.

While some people in the area were pleased with the new developments, others were hoping for more parking.

“The parking lots here are always packed no matter what,” says Macklyn Korich, a Summerlin resident.” I was praying it would be a parking garage so no one would come over here now, but there are still going to be a lot of people that are going to do that because people want food and go shopping after.”

Luckily, there will be more parking in addition to these office buildings. However, it’s unknown if the parking garage will only be for those that work at 1700 Pavillion or open to shoppers and baseball game attendees.