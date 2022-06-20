WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest 14th and U Street in Washington, D.C. Sunday night.

According to the DC Police Twitter account, there were multiple people shot including a Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Chief Contee said in a press conference, that two adults, a 15-year-old boy and an MPD officer were shot. The 15-year-old has been pronounced dead, while the adults and officer are recovering in the hospital. Contee also said that the Moechella event was unpermitted within the city and they will continue to investigate and he will talk with the Attorney General to discuss if action will be taken against the promoters of the event.

14th and U Street is the location of the ‘Moechella‘ event to celebrate the Juneteenth Holiday, it was advertised as “a peaceful demonstration.”