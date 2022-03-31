LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 13-year-old juvenile living in Las Vegas will be charged after a threat was called in to a school on Wednesday in Mohave County, Arizona.

The juvenile previously attended the school, Black Mountain Elementary in Golden Valley, before moving to Las Vegas. A letter from the school to parents on Wednesday indicated the school was locked down after two threats were called in just after 8 a.m.

Metro police and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office cooperated in the investigation.

“Although we do not believe this was a credible threat, law enforcement takes threats of this nature very seriously,” according to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives identified the suspect, and Metro police assisted in finding the juvenile in Las Vegas. The juvenile admitted involvement in the incident, authorities said Thursday.

The juvenile is being charged in Mohave County for Interference and Disruption of an Educational Institute and Making a Terrorist Threat, both felonies.

The suspect was booked into juvenile detention by Metro officers for additional charges in Clark County related to the incident. No further information will be released at this time because the suspect is a juvenile.