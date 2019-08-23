13 Great Danes rescued from abandoned breeding farm in Thailand; dogs were extremely emaciated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An animal rights group just rescued 13 emaciated Great Danes. According to AOL News, the dogs were left to starve to death on an abandoned breeding farm in Thailand.

Volunteer veterinarians from Watchdog Thailand and the Pathum Thani Livestock Development Office’s Animal Welfare Division rescued the animals from a home that was being used as a breeding facility. But the owner had to shut down operations amid her divorce and ongoing financial struggles, according to the Nation Thailand.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, allegedly told a veterinarian that she intended to raise the dogs and sell them for a profit, but then everything fell apart.

The dogs were living in filthy conditions and suffered from severe malnutrition.

Watchdog Thailand took share the disturbing photos of the skeletal dogs on Facebook. The post has been shared over 41,000 times.

WARNING: The images are very disturbing.

The dog breeder is facing animal cruelty charges.