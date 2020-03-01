11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall

by: Jamie DeLine and Johan Sheridan, CNN

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 11-year-old hiker died on Saturday after falling roughly 300 feet into a ravine in Greene County, New York authorities say.

Police say that the boy was with a group of people around 4 p.m. on Saturday, at a popular ice climbing spot in Catskill State Park, when the accident happened.

Multiple first responders from several local emergency services—including a helicopter to airlift the patient to a nearby hospital—were on the scene along Platte Clove Road to help.

Investigators have been interviewing those who were with him to figure out what exactly led to his death.

