11 lucky ducks rescued after falling through sewer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Nearly a dozen lucky ducks have been rescued by eastern Pennsylvania firefighters after falling through a sewer grate and out of sight of their distressed mother.

Emergency workers were called Tuesday morning to a street in Catasauqua, an Allentown suburb. A neighbor had witnessed 11 of 12 baby ducks drop into the drain as they attempted to hop onto the curb.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that it took firefighters about 45 minutes to release the grate. All 11 ducklings were waiting patiently in the corner of the sewer as firefighter Samuel Safadi rescued each by hand, naming them as he brought them up.