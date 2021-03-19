$10M in federal funds for low-income housing set aside for 17 tribes in Nevada

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), left, introduces Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) during a rally at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on October 20, 2018. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas-area tribes will get funding for the development of affordable housing projects, but the bulk of federal funds for Nevada tribes will go to Northern Nevada.

Indian Housing Block Grants will provide more than $10 million to 17 tribes in Nevada to aid in the development and operation of low-income housing on tribal land.

Four tribes, the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, the Walker River Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe, will receive more than $1 million each.

Far lower payments will go to Southern Nevada’s Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians ($35,007) and the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians ($297,480).

The grants were announced today by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

The senators worked to secure this funding for tribal governments and Native communities as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, access to a safe home is vital, and these funds are a historic investment in affordable housing for Native communities across Nevada,” Cortez Masto said.

“Our Native communities need urgent help, which is why I worked to ensure that the American Rescue Plan would deliver the single largest infusion of dedicated resources for tribal nations, Indian health programs, and Native communities in Congressional history.” Cortez Masto said.

“This federal funding will support health care, housing, and economic recovery efforts across Indian Country, and I’ll make sure tribal governments and native communities in Nevada continue to get the help they need to flourish,” she said.