10,000 feral camels could be killed in Australia due to drought

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND – APRIL 06: Camels roam in the pastures of QCamel dairy on April 6, 2016 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. Williams/Getty Images)

As many as 10,000 camels will be shot and killed because they are endangering locals as they search for water. The camels are in the remote drought-ravaged area of Australia.

According to a CNN report, aboriginal officials have approved to immediately culling of the animals because the large groups of camels are threatening Aboriginals. The country has been plagued with heat waves and bushfires in recent weeks.

According to a memo posted by the local government, “extremely large groups of camels and other feral animals in and around communities” are “putting pressure on the remote Aboriginal communities” as they search for water. Officials say “immediate control” is needed.

It’s estimated there are more than 1 million camels in Australia.