UPDATE: Stolen food truck recovered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UPDATE: 2 brothers are back in business after they recovered their stolen food truck. Darlene Melendez how they took the investigation into their own hands to track down the suspects.

A local food truck owner is out of business after his truck was stolen. He’s now offering a $1,000 dollar reward for anyone who can help him track it down so he can get back to grilling.

‘Chino’s Burgers’ typically serves up “Mexican burgers” from its trailer on Las Vegas Blvd. near Stewart Ave. Anyone with information s urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.