10-day shutdown of Eastern Avenue under I-515 as half of the Eastern Avenue bridge is demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Closing Eastern Avenue for 10 days will cause some detours for a lot of people starting Sunday night as half of the Eastern Avenue bridge is set to be demolished.

As crews demolish a bridge where Eastern goes under Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95), traffic will be shut off and people will need to find a way around. The work starts Sunday night and the road will be shut down until Oct. 13.

While Eastern is closed, nearby Mojave Road likely will see heavier traffic, and Bruce Street could also be busier. Both roads provide a nearby way under I-515. People will be looking for a way around, and no matter how much warning there is, it will be a surprise to many people.

A detour map from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) advises using Maryland Parkway.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Locals around the area say they aren’t looking forward to the delays but know the works needs to get done.

“It’s going to slow down everything. Especially access to the school. Traffic in the morning on my way to work is already bad so this is going to making everything worse. I guess if people are patient and they plan, but still, it’s going to be an inconvenience,” Esperanza Ordorica said.

The construction work is up of the Nevada Departement of Transportation’s $40 million dollar viaduct rehabilitation project.