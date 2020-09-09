10 COVID-19 deaths reported in 2-week period at Henderson rehab center

A screen shot shows COVID-19 deaths and positive tests at Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation. See the interactive dashboard at the bottom of the story to view other facilities.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recent reports show 10 deaths at Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility in Henderson.

The rehabilitation center had reported 100 positive tests for COVID-19 and only a single death as of two weeks ago. Since then, reports on the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services dashboard show a total of 11 deaths. The recently reported deaths include 10 residents and one staff member.

Currently, Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation Center is reporting 112 positive tests — 90 among residents and 22 among staff.

Staff deaths have been relatively rare during the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada. Only seven staff members at nursing homes, assisted living homes and skilled nursing facilities have died, compared to 253 residents.

Other facilities reporting deaths since Aug. 26:

Kindred Flamingo LTAC — Four resident deaths. Totals: nine resident deaths. Positive tests: eight residents, 16 staff members.

— Four resident deaths. Totals: nine resident deaths. Positive tests: eight residents, 16 staff members. Highland Manor of Elko — Two resident deaths. Totals: two resident deaths. Positive tests: 25 residents, 15 staff members.

— Two resident deaths. Totals: two resident deaths. Positive tests: 25 residents, 15 staff members. Kind Hearts Care Home — Two resident deaths. Totals: two resident deaths. Positive tests: six residents, three staff members.

— Two resident deaths. Totals: two resident deaths. Positive tests: six residents, three staff members. Silver Ridge Health Care Center — Two resident deaths. Totals: three resident deaths. Positive tests: 74 residents, 41 staff members.

— Two resident deaths. Totals: three resident deaths. Positive tests: 74 residents, 41 staff members. Brookdale Las Vegas — One resident death. Totals: two resident deaths. Positive tests: two residents, two staff members.

— One resident death. Totals: two resident deaths. Positive tests: two residents, two staff members. Del Mar Gardens — One resident death. Totals: 16 resident deaths and one staff death. Positive tests: 109 residents, 31 staff members.

— One resident death. Totals: 16 resident deaths and one staff death. Positive tests: 109 residents, 31 staff members. Life Care Center of South Las Vegas — One resident death. Totals: four resident deaths. Positive tests: 35 residents, 45 staff members.

Highland Manor of Elko is the only facility outside Clark County to report deaths since Aug. 26.

For more on deaths and positive tests at facilities regulated by the state of Nevada, see the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu at top left to select the facility you want to see.