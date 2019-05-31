1 ranked UFC fighter Jessica Eye visits Las Vegas Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Topgolf Las Vegas has a special way of gearing up for football season, and it's called the return of 'Monday Night Cornhole Tournaments." Every Monday night, during Monday Night Football the cornhole tournaments, will be set up inside The Toyota Yard section of TopGolf.

Sports fans of all ages can get in on some friendly competition while enjoying the ultimate sports viewing experience on the 48 foot high-definition screen. There's also plenty of seating and an extensive food and beverage menu.