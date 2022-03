LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash near Decatur and Cheyenne at 7:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police the crash involved two vehicles, the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The other driver left the scene but was later located and arrested.

Deadly crash near Gowan and Decatur on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Decatur is closed to traffic from Gowan to Cheyenne. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.