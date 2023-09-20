LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial honoring the lives impacted by the 1 October tragedy six years ago is on display for the public. Visitors can view a model of the design that was selected as well as mementos from survivors, families, and community members to remember Las Vegas’ darkest day.

The display is in the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center and serves as a reminder of the lives lost on October 1, 2017, at the Route 91 festival. The final design, from JCJ Architecture, was approved a few weeks ago after receiving public input.

Mindy Meyers, the deputy director of Clark County Parks and Recreation, said the next step in the project is to secure a non-profit to take on the fundraising and building of the permanent memorial.

The 1 October memorial design model — Forever One Memorial — was designed by JCJ Architecture. (KLAS)

Also on display in the rotunda are items submitted by the public such as artwork, poems, writings, and more. That display is open until Oct. 19, 2023. There will also be a ceremony at the Clark County Government amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 1 starting at 7:30 a.m.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to this link. You can visit the memorial design concept and exhibit until Oct.19 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center. There is also an annual sunrise ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in the amphitheater. It is the only Sunday that the exhibit will be on display and open for public viewing. The ceremony will start at 7:30 a.m.