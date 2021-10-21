Deputies: Actor Alec Baldwin shoots prop firearm on set, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New Mexico Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on the set of a western movie being filmed near Santa Fe.

According to the release, it happened Thursday afternoon on the set of the movie ‘Rust,’ starring 68-year-old Alec Baldwin.

The Sheriff’s Office says Baldwin was using a prop firearm when he shot the photography director, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins. She was taken to a local hospital via helicopter, where she died.

The movie’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also shot and taken to the hospital via ambulance and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Deputies in New Mexico close off movie set after shooting

‘Rust’ Movie set near Santa Fe, NM

Courtesy: KRQE

Courtesy: KRQE/Getty Images

The movie set was put on lockdown and production has been halted.

Deputies say they are investigating how and what projectile was discharged from the prop gun.

The investigation remains open and active.

KRQE contributed to the information in this article.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.