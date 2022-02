(Getty images)

Las Vegas (KLAS)— Conoco gas and VIP car wash, located at 70 E. Centennial Parkway hosted a community event today. From noon to 2 p.m. gas was $1.99 a gallon and hand car washes were offered for $6.

As well as free subs from Port of Subs, live entertainment and winnable prizes.

This comes at a time when gas prices in Nevada have been listed as the fifth highest in the nation.