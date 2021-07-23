$1.3M Head Start grant awarded to Sunrise Children’s foundation

Nursery and pre-school pupils play and learn at Willowpark Primary Academy in Oldham, northern England in September. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Sunrise Children’s Foundation is getting a big boost financially after being awarded a $1.3 billion dollar grant by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The $1,326,181 grant will go toward the foundation’s Early Head Start program, which offers child development services to low-income and underserved populations.

Congresswoman Dina Titus made the announcement on Friday morning.

“Early childhood education is critical to a child’s development. I’ve pushed for investments in Head Start programs because they prepare Nevada children for success, provide more families access to early child care, and help parents go to work knowing their kids are safe,” said Titus.

The funds will now go towards helping serve over 200 infants and toddlers all across Southern Nevada.