WATCH NOW: 1.3 million election ballots mailed in Nevada, Secretary of State office answers voter questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Runbeck Election Services, an election services company focused on delivering election printing, equipment, and software solutions, announced that 1.3 million ballots have been mailed to all Clark County registered voters for the upcoming primary election on June 9.

Runbeck Election Service was contracted by Clark County, Nevada, to handle the production of ballots for the all-mail primary election.

In an effort to reduce person-to-person contact amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced in late March that the June 9 primary election would be conducted by mail.

Voting by mail is safe and secure. Most in-person polling locations across the state are also using paper ballots on election day for those who cannot vote by mail. Protect yourself and your neighbors and #VoteFromHomeNevada. Visit https://t.co/IcKXCN7mnR to learn more. — NV Sec of State (@NVSOS) May 9, 2020

“Based on extensive conversations with Nevada’s 17 county election officials, we have jointly determined that the best option for the primary election is to conduct an all-mail election,” Secretary Cegavske had said in a prepared statement.

“With the sudden implementation of all-mail elections across Nevada, we were ready to step in to help meet the need for vote by mail ballots in Clark County,” said Kevin Runbeck, Chief Executive Officer for Runbeck Election Services.

“We are proud to do our part to help ensure the health and safety of Clark County residents while maintaining confidence in the elections process,” added Runbeck.

Federal and state health officials have discouraged large gatherings of people to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, most volunteer poll workers fall into high risk groups for severe complications from COVID-19.

This has led to many jurisdictions working to increase their vote-by-mail capacity in upcoming elections.

“Runbeck’s extensive experience and dedication to quality will help us ensure that all Clark County voters can stay healthy while participating in the electoral process,” said Joe Gloria, Registrar of Voters at Clark County Election Department, Nevada.

Registered voters who do not receive their ballot by May 18 are encouraged to call 702-455-VOTE (8683).

The last day to register to vote or update voter information for the June 9 primary election is May 12, if registering by mail or May 21, if registering on the Secretary of State’s website at registertovotenv.gov.

Voters returning their completed ballots by mail must ensure the signed envelope is postmarked by June 9.

Ballots must be received by June 16 at 5 p.m. for them to be counted. Voters may also elect to drop off their completed ballots at any drop off location listed at clarkcountynv.gov.

On Monday, May 11 at 3 p.m., Nevada voters will have the opportunity to have their questions about the mail-in ballot process for the primary election answered by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office during a Facebook Live Q&A event. It will be streamed here on the 8 News Now website as well.

Don't forget about our Facebook Live Q&A today! Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, will be answering mail-in voting questions starting at 3 p.m. at https://t.co/n02GucOIlZ. pic.twitter.com/B4w30As0O6 — NV Sec of State (@NVSOS) May 11, 2020

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, will answer mail-in voting questions starting at 3 p.m. on their Facebook page: http://Facebook.com/NVSOS.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Below are key dates leading up to the June 9, 2020 primary election:

May 12 – Close of standard voter registration. This is the last day to register to vote or to update existing registration information by mail or at a voter registration agency (such as the Department of Motor Vehicles).

– Close of standard voter registration. This is the last day to register to vote or to update existing registration information by mail or at a voter registration agency (such as the Department of Motor Vehicles). May 21 – Last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to receive a mail-in ballot in the primary election.

– Last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to receive a mail-in ballot in the primary election. May 22 to June 4 – Those registering to vote or update existing registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election but must vote in person.

– Those registering to vote or update existing registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election but must vote in person. May 23 to June 5 – In-person early voting is available in all counties. For the health and safety of voters and election workers, all voters are encouraged to vote by mail rather than in person.

– In-person early voting is available in all counties. For the health and safety of voters and election workers, all voters are encouraged to vote by mail rather than in person. June 4 – Last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to participate in the 2020 primary election. After this date, voter registration will only be available on June 5 and June 9 at an in-person polling location.

– Last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to participate in the 2020 primary election. After this date, voter registration will only be available on June 5 and June 9 at an in-person polling location. June 9 – PRIMARY ELECTION DAY – Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 9, 2020. Ballots returned in person at a drop-off location must be received by 7:00 pm on June 9, 2020. Also, on this day, there will be limited in-person voting available for those who are not able to vote a mail ballot.

For more information on the 2020 Nevada primary election, please visit www.mailitinnevada.com or follow the Nevada Secretary of State on Facebook or Twitter.