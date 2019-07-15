Nathan Tannenbaum

Send Nathan an email

In addition to anchoring the 8NewsNow “Good Day” traffic reports, you’ll also see Nate forecasting the weather on various newscasts.

Nate’s still the host of a few shows on VegasPBS (KLVX Channel 10) including “Varsity Quiz,” “The Science Bowl,” and “The CCSD Middle School Spelling Bee.”

He also has a weekly interview and music show called “Playing Favorites” on KUNV 91.5FM. Guests from the community as well as Las Vegas visitors bring music tracks they like to listen to which are mixed into the conversation for a lively, eclectic hour-long show.