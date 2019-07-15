Nathan Tannenbaum

Nate has been a popular television and radio personality since arriving from Colorado in 1989. He’s been named Best TV Weathercaster in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” reader’s poll seven times. He is also well-known for his work with community organizations large and small, as well as hundreds of school visits down through the years.


In addition to anchoring the 8NewsNow “Good Day” traffic reports, you’ll also see Nate forecasting the weather on various newscasts.


Nate’s still the host of a few shows on VegasPBS (KLVX Channel 10) including “Varsity Quiz,” “The Science Bowl,” and “The CCSD Middle School Spelling Bee.”


He also has a weekly interview and music show called “Playing Favorites” on KUNV 91.5FM. Guests from the community as well as Las Vegas visitors bring music tracks they like to listen to which are mixed into the conversation for a lively, eclectic hour-long show.

