The U.K. has a location similar to ‘Skinwalker Ranch’

MYSTERY WIRE — A paranormal hot spot nicknamed “Skinwalker Ranch” in northeastern Utah has long been the center of strange events including UFO sightings and animal mutilations. But there are other locations around the world with similar claims of bizarre activity.

Skinwalker Ranch easily ranks among the strangest places in the world, and for good reason. There are documented reports of UFO sightings, weird lights, orbs, creatures, crop circles, and unsettling animal mutilations, dating back more than 200 years.

The ranch is the most intensely studied paranormal location in history, but investigators believe there are other similar locations, including one in the U.K. Is there a common denominator, a reason why certain places generate so many unusual encounters? I sat down with two of Europe’s best known investigators to find out.

