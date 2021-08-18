Retired intelligence official claims to know where an alien base is hidden in the Mojave Desert

UNITED STATES – AUGUST 17: A woman who goes by the alias Añjali, conducts a news conference at the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to describe her 2018 meeting with extraterrestrials in the Mojave Desert. Añjali says she is a retired defense intelligence officer and has formed a team of scientists and experts for subsequent meetings with the higher beings. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — Somewhere deep in the Mojave Desert in the southwest of the United States is a hidden base inside a mountain where extraterrestrials live. This is the claim from a self-described retired defense intelligence officer who now goes by the alias Añjali.

Wednesday morning the woman, whose original name is Angelia Lynn Johnston, held a news conference in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Here she announced she will be bringing an astronaut and scientists to the secret base and to meet with the “higher beings”. Añjali said she met the beings on January 21, 2018.

There is not a date for the event yet but Añjali said it will happen before the end of 2021.

Mystery Wire is aware of this event and her plans and if it takes place will report on the event.

In front of a small gathering of people, she told her story of meeting two strangers who showed her the tunnels to the base. She said it was there she met two aliens of different races who communicated with her through her consciousness.

The news conference was streamed live online which you can watch below.