MYSTERY WIRE — The assassination of President John F. Kennedy — 56 years ago today — renews debate every year over whether Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Polls 50 years after JFK’s death indicated 60% of Americans didn’t believe the official explanation. Investigative reporter George Knapp takes a look at the theories, and the connections to Las Vegas.

See the full story and on mysterywire.com and look for Part 2 and Part 3 in the coming days.