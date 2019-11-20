Exorcists in training as church revives rituals

Breaking News
MYSTERY WIRE — Church leaders in Minnesota say the practice of exorcism is making a comeback.

A report by the Minneapolis Star Tribune says the number of exorcists has exploded over the past 15 years, an indication that the trend may extend far beyond Minnesota’s borders.

“When I first was appointed as exorcist in 2005, I knew of only a dozen exorcists in the United States,” said the Rev. Vincent Lampert, exorcist of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. “Today I’d say there are at least 175 — and more each year.”

