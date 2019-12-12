Earliest storytelling art dated at 44,000 years old

Part of an ancient hunting scene includes a miniature buffalo, right, facing five figures wielding spears or ropes. (Maxime Aubert/Nature)

MYSTERY WIRE — Cave drawings dated to nearly 44,000 years old have been discovered in Indonesia. The find is described as the oldest depiction of a hunting scene.

Australian archaeologists Maxime Aubert and Adam Brumm led a team that reported the discovery, published Dec. 11 in the journal Nature.

An article on sciencenews.org quotes Brumm: “We assume these ancient artists were Homo sapiens and that spirituality and religious thinking were part of early human culture in Indonesia.”

Earliest known cave art by modern humans found in Indonesia https://t.co/3Ay5PfhYP0 — Guardian Science (@guardianscience) December 11, 2019

The drawings depict “part-human, part-animal hunters” that suggest a belief in supernatural beings, the article says.

The artwork escaped attention this long because it is in a raised alcove about 60 feet above ground level, Aubert told The Washington Post. The area is in a populous area near the city of Makassar. The land belongs to a mining company.

A panorama of drawings found at Sulawesi cave in Indonesia show a hunting scene. (Adam Brumm/Ratno Sardi/Adhi Agus Oktaviana)

Scientists could not use carbon dating techniques because the drawings were made using a red pigment. Well-known drawings in French caves were made in charcoal. But scientists are confident these drawings are twice as old as any previously known storytelling.