Australia’s ‘Storm Area 51’ fizzles with small crowd

A Google Earth View of the U.S. military base in Australia targeted by a “storm” event.

MYSTERY WIRE — A U.S. military base known as the “Australian Area 51” has, judging by the few accounts available, survived a “storm” event that never managed to get the viral support that “Storm Area 51” rallied in Nevada.

Reports indicated just a few hundred people responded to the Facebook event targeting the base just west of Alice Springs in the Australian outback. About 150 people showed up. As the Nov. 27 event fizzled, officials turned their attention to a second event on Nov. 30. While it is probably headed for the same fate, the weekend might change see a bigger turnout.

