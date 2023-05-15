LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What will Formula 1 look like when it’s ready to go in Las Vegas this November?

Assetto Corsa is a $40 game available on several gaming systems that will get you inside a simulation of the Las Vegas F1 world.

You can drive the track in a car of your choosing, from the pit exit and along the actual course route. You’ll recognize landmarks like the MSG Sphere, The Venetian, Palazzo, The Mirage, Caesars Palace and more.

Along the way, you’ll see grandstands as you navigate Koval Lane, Sands Avenue and the Las Vegas Strip.

And it’s all at night — just like the race will be when it arrives in six months.