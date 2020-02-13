Sheriff talks NFL Draft, deadly crashes in “Cup of Joe”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are a lot of things on Metro’s plate in the coming months, and Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted several of the top items in Wednesday, February 12th’s “Cup of Joe.”

Lombardo mentioned how planning for the NFL Draft is an entirely different beast than the annual New Year’s Eve celebration that also shuts down The Strip. The three-day event will bring a large increase in foot traffic for The Strip near the Bellagio Fountains and The Linq Promenade.

Lombardo also said Metro is seeing an increase in deadly crashes across the Las Vegas Valley, but is not seeing major crime trends to kick off 2020.

Lombardo also touched on controversial “red flag” laws. You can catch all that in episode of “Cup of Joe” shown above.